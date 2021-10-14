Education

Fresno Unified board votes to rename Forkner Elementary, will now honor Roger Tatarian

EMBED <>More Videos

FUSD board votes to rename elementary school to honor Roger Tatarian

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified board members have voted to rename a local elementary school to honor a prominent local Armenian.

Forkner Elementary in northwest Fresno will be renamed after Fresno State graduate and writer Roger Tatarian.

The school had originally been named after J.C. Forkner. He died in 1969 but some in the district say while Forkner was alive, he excluded many races, including Armenians, from living in his developments.

At a meeting Wednesday night, board members approve renaming the school H Roger Tatarian Elementary.

Tatarian was an avid writer and started his career as a war correspondent for United Press International.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnofresno unified school district
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fresno Co. foster kids forced to sleep on desks, who knew and when?
Fresno police investigating deadly assault in early October
Man found dead in orchard in Tulare County, deputies say
Threatening 'Uncle Tom' texts target Fresno St. defensive coordinator
Kings Canyon National Park to partially reopen Monday
Man walks onto Fresno school campus with gun after downtown shooting
FDA panel endorses booster shot for J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
UC Merced students come up with solution to expensive farm problem
Kings County confirms 1st human West Nile Virus death this year
Deadline approaches for SCCCD staff to be vaccinated
COVID-19 cases start to dip in Fresno Co., positivity rate still high
Social workers say kids in CPS care living in unsafe conditions
More TOP STORIES News