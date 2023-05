"The King of Bachata" is making his way to the Central Valley stage this fall.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "The King of Bachata" is making his way to the Central Valley stage this fall.

Romeo Santos is set to perform his hits at the Save Mart Center.

The global star has added additional dates to his Formula Volume 3 Tour, now including his stop in Fresno on October 4.

The general public will have a chance to snag some seats online this Friday at 10 am.

You can also go to the box office on Friday. Tickets will go on sale there beginning at noon.