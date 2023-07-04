Rotary Park in Clovis once again closed due to coyote sighting

Rotary Park in Clovis is once again closed until further notice after three coyote sightings in the last week.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rotary Park in Clovis is once again closed until further notice after three coyote sightings in the last week.

Saturday morning, Clovis police say a person was walking their dog when they came across the coyote at the park near Villa and Barstow.

The dog owner managed to scare off the animal.

A second person reported seeing it the same day.

There was also another sighting reported sometime last week.

City leaders originally shut down the park on June 15 as a safety precaution after one woman reported the animal tried attacking her small dog while it was on a leash.

The park reopened five days later.

Animal experts say they are still searching for the coyote.