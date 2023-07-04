WATCH LIVE

Rotary Park in Clovis once again closed due to coyote sighting

Leaders originally shut down the park in June as a safety precaution after a woman reported the animal tried attacking her dog.

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 1:15PM
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rotary Park in Clovis is once again closed until further notice after three coyote sightings in the last week.

Saturday morning, Clovis police say a person was walking their dog when they came across the coyote at the park near Villa and Barstow.

The dog owner managed to scare off the animal.

A second person reported seeing it the same day.

There was also another sighting reported sometime last week.

City leaders originally shut down the park on June 15 as a safety precaution after one woman reported the animal tried attacking her small dog while it was on a leash.

The park reopened five days later.

Animal experts say they are still searching for the coyote.

