The headquarters for a Valley food producer and America's largest frozen Mexican food distributor is moving out of state.

Ruiz Foods set to move corporate headquarters to Texas

Ruiz Foods is relocating its corporate office from Dinuba to Frisco, Texas.

The headquarters takes with it about 125 jobs by 2026.

Texas Governor Greg Abbot said he was proud to welcome the company to Frisco, calling it the number one destination for economic opportunity.

Ruiz Foods is the largest Mexican frozen food manufacturer in the country.

It has two production facilities in California - Dinuba and Tulare.