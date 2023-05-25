WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Ruiz Foods set to move corporate headquarters to Texas

KFSN logo
Thursday, May 25, 2023 1:25AM
Ruiz Foods set to move corporate headquarters to Texas
EMBED <>More Videos

The headquarters for a Valley food producer and America's largest frozen Mexican food distributor is moving out of state.

DINUBA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The headquarters for a Valley food producer and distributor is moving out of state.

Ruiz Foods is relocating its corporate office from Dinuba to Frisco, Texas.

The headquarters takes with it about 125 jobs by 2026.

Texas Governor Greg Abbot said he was proud to welcome the company to Frisco, calling it the number one destination for economic opportunity.

Ruiz Foods is the largest Mexican frozen food manufacturer in the country.

It has two production facilities in California - Dinuba and Tulare.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW