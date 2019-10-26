FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver ran away after knocking down a power line, starting a brush fire just off Highway 41 in Fresno County Saturday morning.
California Highway Patrol officers say the hit-and-run driver blasted the high voltage line on Elkhorn Avenue, then left the company truck at the scene at around 4 a.m.
Officers say they will be reaching out to the company to question the driver.
Firefighters knocked out the flames on the grassy area where the smoking truck and possibly a charged power line sparked some small fires.
Runaway driver knocks down power line, starting brush fire off Hwy 41
