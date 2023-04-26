'Abbott Elementary's' Sheryl Lee Ralph named Rutgers commencement speaker

Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph wowed the crowd with her memorable acceptance speech, which included a Dianne Reeves song about empowerment.

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey -- "Abbott Elementary" star Sheryl Lee Ralph was named the 2023 commencement speaker for Rutgers University.

A Rutgers alumna, Ralph graduated near the top of her class at age 19 and was the youngest female graduate at that time from Rutgers College.

(video from previous coverage)

From bringing characters to life on screen, performing on Broadway, and producing, to landing the title of national best-selling author with her literary debut, Ralph has become a staple in the entertainment industry.

Ralph can currently be seen starring as Barbara on ABC's smash hit comedy series Abbott Elementary.

Her career has spanned more than three decades. It's garnered her Emmy, Critics Choice, and Independent Spirit Awards.

Rutgers says Ralph's "deep-rooted philanthropic endeavors have touched lives across the world."

Ralph will also be given an honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts.

Rutgers University's commencement will be held on Sunday, May 14 at 10 a.m.