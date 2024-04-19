Ryan Seacrest Foundation to build Seacrest Studios at Children's Hospital New Orleans

Ryan Seacrest is building a production studio inside Children's Hospital New Orleans, which will help in the healing process for kids and families.

Ryan Seacrest is building a production studio inside Children's Hospital New Orleans, which will help in the healing process for kids and families.

Ryan Seacrest is building a production studio inside Children's Hospital New Orleans, which will help in the healing process for kids and families.

Ryan Seacrest is building a production studio inside Children's Hospital New Orleans, which will help in the healing process for kids and families.

Ryan Seacrest is very busy these days. He's hosting "American Idol," getting ready to take over for Pat Sajak on "Wheel of Fortune," and he's about to make a difference at another children's hospital.

He just announced that Children's Hospital New Orleans has been selected as a recipient of Seacrest Studios, a state-of-the-art studio for pediatric patients to explore the creative realms of radio, television and new media.

In this new studio, patients will be able to produce their own TV and radio shows, watch live musical performances, play games, and even interview celebrity guests who visit.

Parents say this studio will go a long way in helping make sure children have a way to feel like a kid while in the hospital.

The broadcast media center, which should be completed by 2026, will help in the healing process for children and their families by providing special programming throughout their hospital stay.

This will be the 15th Seacrest Studios. There are currently ones in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Memphis, Queens and Salt Lake City.

You can catch Ryan Seacrest Sunday nights on "American Idol" on ABC.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and this station.