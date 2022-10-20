Ryan Seacrest honored with the National Association of Broadcasters' Distinguished Service Award

Emmy-winning television host Ryan Seacrest was honored Wednesday night with the National Association of Broadcasters' Distinguished Service Award.

NEW YORK CITY -- ABC's own Ryan Seacrest was honored Wednesday night with the National Association of Broadcasters' Distinguished Service Award.

The NAB Marconi Awards show took place at the Javits Center in New York City where Seacrest was joined by members of the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" and WABC family.

Seacrest took home the Distinguished Service Award, which is the organization's highest honor.

Seacrest is an Emmy-winning television host, radio personality, mega producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist.

He also co-hosts and co-executive produces ABC's "Live With Kelly and Ryan," for which he earned an Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

Seacrest is also the host of "On Air with Ryan Seacrest," his market-topping #1 nationally syndicated Los Angeles morning drive-time show for iHeartMedia's 102.7 KIIS-FM, as well as a nationally syndicated Top 40 radio show.

