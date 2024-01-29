New imaging and breast cancer center at Saint Agnes Medical Center

A new imaging and breast cancer center is now part of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

A new imaging and breast cancer center is now part of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

A new imaging and breast cancer center is now part of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

A new imaging and breast cancer center is now part of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new imaging and breast cancer center is now part of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

The new outpatient facility includes state-of-the-art technology, offering a one-stop shop for care so patients can easily move from diagnostics to imaging.

The center also provides comfortable spaces for patients, including private dressing rooms.

The peaceful setting was a priority in the facility's design.

'It's very anxiety-provoking to come for imaging services," says Julie Wolowitz, Director of Imaging at Saint Agnes Medical Center. "Most don't come because they're healthy, so we wanted to do everything that we could to make the environment pleasing, relaxing, inviting, calming."

The center also offers full-service imaging including bone density scans, CTs and MRIs.

A two-part opening is scheduled with general radiology available this week, then the breast care center opening within the next month.