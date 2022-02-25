entertainment

Sally Kellerman, known for her role as 'Hot Lips' Houlihan in 'M*A*S*H', dies at 84

According to a spokesperson, Kellerman died in her sleep due to heart failure at her home in Woodland Hills.
EMBED <>More Videos

Sally Kellerman, original 'Hot Lips' Houlihan in 'M*A*S*H', dies at 84

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES -- Sally Kellerman, best known for her role as U.S. Army Maj. Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan in the 1970 film "M*A*S*H," died Thursday morning. She was 84.

According to a spokesperson, Kellerman died in her sleep due to heart failure at her home in Woodland Hills.

Kellerman's role in "M*A*S*H" earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

EMBED More News Videos

Actress Sally Kellerman portrayed the character Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan in the 1970 Robert Altman war comedy "M*A*S*H."



Her career spanned more than 60 years in television and film, including the original pilot for "Star Trek," the films "Back to School" and several other Altman films including "Welcome to L.A.," "The Player," and "Pret-a-Porter."

Most recently, she starred in the 2016 television series "Decker" and "Maron."

In 2014, she was nominated for an Emmy as "Outstanding Best Guest Performer" for her appearances on "The Young and Restless."

Kellerman was born in Long Beach. She is survived by her son Jack, daughter Claire and mother-in-law Lorraine Krane.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwoodland hillslos angeleslos angeles countycelebrityentertainmentmovieshollywoodactorcelebrity deathsmovie newsfamous deathslos angelesfamous deathentertainment now
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
Lynyrd Skynyrd coming to Fresno in May
More than 1,700 pooches competing in Fresno dog show this weekend
Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed on set
Valley TikTok stars featured in online Super Bowl tailgate show
TOP STORIES
Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Biden to nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson as 1st Supreme Court pick
Reaction throughout Central California as Russia invades Ukraine
Crews investigating fire at downtown Visalia building
Man accused of vandalizing several cars in Visalia
CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday
DNA evidence shows Hank the Tank did not act alone
Show More
Mariposa County school cancels classes Friday due to face mask issue
Family displaced after fire breaks out at central Fresno home
Crave Cookie to open new storefront in Clovis
Surveillance video leads to arrests as trend in mail theft increases
Police: Woman hospitalized after drive-by shooting in central Fresno
More TOP STORIES News