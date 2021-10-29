Real Estate

Rent will cost up to $27,000 a month at new and luxurious senior living complex in SF

The 208-unit complex includes health care facilities, a fitness center, heated pools, a movie theater, a hair salon, and more.
EMBED <>More Videos

Rent at new SF senior living center tops out at $27K per month

SAN FRANCISCO -- A luxury senior living development in San Francisco is set to open next year.

Prices top out at $27,000 per month, which is for a two-bedroom unit at Coterie Cathedral Hill.

Studios start at $8,000 per month.

The 208-unit complex includes amenities like meals prepared by Michelin-rated chefs, which residents can eat in the restaurant, or in their room, 24/7.


There are also health care facilities, a fitness center, heated pools, a movie theater, a hair salon, and more.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatesan franciscoluxury homeselderlyseniorshousing marketsenior citizens
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Show More
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
More TOP STORIES News