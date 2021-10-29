Rent will cost up to $27,000 a month at new and luxurious senior living complex in SF

SAN FRANCISCO -- A luxury senior living development in San Francisco is set to open next year.Prices top out at $27,000 per month, which is for a two-bedroom unit at Coterie Cathedral Hill.Studios start at $8,000 per month.The 208-unit complex includes amenities like meals prepared by Michelin-rated chefs, which residents can eat in the restaurant, or in their room, 24/7.There are also health care facilities, a fitness center, heated pools, a movie theater, a hair salon, and more.