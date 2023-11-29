San Joaquin College of Law expanding with 'Darryl B. Freedman Law Library'

Law students in Clovis are getting a new place to sharpen their skills and hit the books.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Law students in Clovis are getting a new place to sharpen their skills and hit the books.

The school is expanding, and it's thanks in part to a donation from a former student.

A few of the regulars took their last few shots at hitting a corner pocket at the former Clovis Senior Center.

Last week, the boxes were packed, and tables and chairs were piled high, ready to move.

It was the end of a chapter for the City of Clovis, but the beginning of one for the San Joaquin College of Law, which sits right next door and is now taking over the building.

Dean Janice Pearson says the building will be home to a brand-new library.

"The idea is to create a study space for students," Pearson said.

It will be called the Darryl B. Freedman Law Library.

Freedman was a former SJCL student who established Freedman Law as a personal injury attorney.

He died from cancer in 2019, but before his passing, he made a $1 million donation to the school so they could create a library for students.

"The legacy he leaves behind is simply opening up for hundreds of additional people the opportunity he had," Pearson said.

The blueprint has each space mapped out.

There will be a main room that can be used to host clinics or swearing-in ceremonies.

The kitchen will be replaced with study areas for students.

Where the pool tables used to be will be the student lounge.

As the trucks load up the final items, Dean Pearson says she's looking forward to what this law library will provide for future students.

"We want them to utilize it in whatever way is best for them to learn and study," Pearson said.

Even after everything is moved out, there's still more than an year's worth of work that needs to go into this building so it's ready for students, but the school says they are excited to expand.

