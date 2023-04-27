San Joaquin, Kings rivers closed in Fresno County as snowpack melts

The San Joaquin and Kings rivers remain closed in Fresno County as the snowpack begins to melt.

Getting in the water at rivers that have been closed can cost you a minimum of $225 citation.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- After record rain and snow this winter, and now the snow pack beginning to melt.

The San Joaquin and Kings rivers remain closed in Fresno County.

"The water is moving very swiftly, it is very cold, and there are a number of hazards within those waterways that could really cause a lot of harm to people," said Fresno County Asst. Sheriff Ryan Hushaw.

Fresno County leaders launched a new campaign with videos, flyers, and public service announcements stressing "Life Over Recreation."

Emergency responders have already made several rescues of people either ignoring or unaware of the closures.

"The last several rescues that we've had of people illegally entering the river systems have been experienced rafters and boaters," said Hushaw. "But it's important that we point out that regardless of your experience level, they still pose a danger to everybody. And we at the sheriff's office have no way of vetting that information either."

County leaders say efforts are underway to help reduce the impacts of snow melt and make room in our reservoirs.

"We can't have the dams get full but at the same time it's a very precarious balancing act letting out as much as we can, diverting out what we can to the farmers but still trying to maintain safety," said Terri Mejorado, Fresno County Emergency manager.

If you absolutely want to get in the water, lakes in the county remain open.

"Both Pine Flat Dam, the lake, and Millerton Lake are both open, I know it does cost to drive your vehicle into Millerton, but Pine Flat you can go up there for free," Mejorado said.

If you do decide to get in a lake, officials say you need to be prepared.

"We recommend that number one you know how to swim properly, if you do not know how to swim we recommend you stay out of the water. We also would recommend that you utilize life jackets or any other floatation device to keep you safe while you're in the waterways," Hushaw said.

The rivers are expected to stay closed into the summer months.