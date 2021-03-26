Human Trafficking

SLO deputies searching human trafficking suspect from Madera

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Deputies in San Luis Obispo County are searching for a Madera man wanted in connection to a human trafficking investigation.

Investigators are looking for 26-year-old Joshua Murphy after they say they connected him to a 15-year-old victim.

Officials said evidence suggests Murphy was working with 28-year-old Heather Hunt from Tipton and 27-year-old Tremaine Jones from Bakersfield to traffic the 15-year-old and distribute child pornography.

Hunt and Jones have since been arrested, but Murphy remains on the loose.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office or Valley Crime Stoppers.
