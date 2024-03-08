Sanger police say the boy collided with the truck and also likely hit his head on the ground during the fall.

10-year-old dies after accident near Sanger park, police say

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 10-year-old boy died after an accident in Sanger on Thursday.

He has been identified as Jameson Doyle.

The crash happened at about 7 pm outside Rotary Ball Park on Bethel and Cherry avenues, where baseball practice was taking place.

A growing memorial sits near the park, remembering Doyle.

He was at baseball practice on Thursday evening when he walked into the street and collided with a truck.

Sanger police say he fell and was unresponsive but still breathing.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, where he later died.

"It was a tremendous tragedy that we had," said Sanger Police Chief Garner.

"It's tremendously impactful on our officers as well as the paramedics that responded from our fire department, but our impact on us pales in comparison to the impact on the family."

The impact is being felt throughout the community, including Sanger Unified School District, where Jameson attended school.

He was a fifth grader at Quail Lakes Environmental Elementary School and was one month shy of his 11th birthday.

The district shares Jameson was a loved student and this is a big loss for their campus.

"It really is one of the most tragic things that a family, if not the most tragic thing that a family is going to go through, and the staff is also experiencing that, too. So it is hard to get through," said the school's superintendent, Dennis Wiechmann.

The school does have support services available for staff and students.

Sanger police say the truck's driver is an 18-year-old man who is cooperating with the investigation.

"This is an unspeakable tragedy, and I just want to emphasize again that the thoughts and prayers of our entire department and the entire city of Sanger are with the family in this remarkably trying time," said Chief Garner.

Police say they are waiting for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. They mention drugs or alcohol do not seem to be a factor in the collision.

The driver also gave them access to his cell phone, and police are working on a search warrant for the truck's computer system.

According to Sanger Police, the preliminary investigation suggests the child may have hit the side of the truck.

The Sanger Youth Baseball Association has canceled all operations until further notice.

Quail Lake Environmental Charter School has also canceled Friday evening extracurricular activities, including their play practice and postponing their Son's Dance.

