omicron variant

Sanger City Hall closed due to covid concerns

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Concern over the rising COVID-19 spread in Sanger has prompted city hall to close its doors to residents and visitors.

The closure will continue through February 15.

Large events at the Community Center may continue, as long as they comply with the latest state health guidance.

City Hall workers will still be on the job through this public closure.

Officials say this emergency closure is aimed at protecting the health of the public and staff from the Omicron variant.
