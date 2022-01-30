Society

UPDATE: Sanger police say missing girl found safe

Shalena Angelique Avina, a Sanger resident, was last seen between 10 am and 10:30 am on Saturday.
UPDATE: Sanger police say Shalena Angelique Avina, who went missing, has been found safe.

Sanger police are searching for a girl they say is missing from her home.

The girl, Shalena Angelique Avina, was last seen between 10 am and 10:30 am on Saturday.

At the time, she was wearing a black sweater, black sweatpants and black boots.

She is described as being 5'6 tall, weighing 180 lbs, and having long brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say her family told them that she lives in Sanger but may also currently be in downtown Fresno.

If you have any information on Avina, please contact Sanger police dispatch at (559) 875-8521 or (559) 600-3111 and refer to Sanger PD case number 22-0384.
