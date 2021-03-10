Society

Explosive device from WWI found inside shed at Sanger home

An explosive device from World War I was discovered inside a shed at a Sanger home.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An explosive device from World War I was discovered inside a shed at a Sanger home.

The Sanger Police Department posted an x-ray photo of the artillery round on social media.

Officers were notified of the device on Monday after it was found.

Explosive specialists from the Fresno County Sheriff's Office and the National Guard responded to the scene to remove it.

The National Guard will now destroy it.
