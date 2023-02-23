Detectives arrest Sanger Unified employee accused of Child Sex Abuse

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Sanger Unified School District says a janitor was arrested and placed on unpaid leave after a student reported inappropriate behavior by that employee.

On Tuesday, a student at Del Rey Elementary told their parents of an alleged incident involving 55-year-old Alejandro Garcia, who was a janitor at the school, during the after school program.

The parents contacted the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, who began investigating.

As a result, Deputies arrested Garcia and booked him into the Fresno County Jail on multiple child sex abuse charges.

Garcia's bail is set at $120,000.

Sanger Unified says counseling is available for students and parents.

This is an ongoing investigation as detectives believe there could possibly be more victims who have not reported similar incidents involving Garcia.

Anyone with information can contact Fresno County Sheriff Detectives at (559) 600-8218.