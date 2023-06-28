Sanger Unified superintendent retiring after nearly 40 years

Sanger Unified Superintendent Adela Jones is retiring after nearly 40 years of serving students.

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sanger Unified Superintendent Adela Jones is retiring after nearly 40 years of serving students.

Jones says she is most proud that Sanger Unified could employ dedicated staff to educate students and meet their needs, especially during the pandemic.

It was one of the first districts to return to in-person learning.

Dr. Dennis Wiechmann, who has been with the district for over 20 years, will assume the role on July 1.

He previously served as Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources.