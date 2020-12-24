Santa Claus visits astronauts at International Space Station during trip around the world

Santa even visited the astronauts aboard the International Space Station.
Are you waiting up for a visit from Santa’s sleigh? Our @NASA_Astronauts are doing the same! This year @NORADSanta is making a special stop to the International @Space_Station to deliver presents.— NASA (@NASA) December 24, 2020
Track where else he's going: https://t.co/TAfztY2fO7 pic.twitter.com/H0RHyTb7fC
NORAD released video of Santa and his reindeer flying around the ISS during his trip.
NORAD Santa tracker LIVE: See where Ol' Saint Nick is now
Santa's suit is magical, so he doesn't require a spacesuit, but he does have a special astronaut helmet!
NORAD has been tracking Santa for 65 years.
The tradition began in 1955 when the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center started receiving calls from children asking about Santa's whereabouts due to a newspaper mistake that listed the wrong number for the North Pole.