FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol says a Clovis man was killed in a crash in north Fresno on Saturday morning.It happened just after 12:30 am on Highway 41 north of Friant Road.Officers say 45-year-old Sath Som of Clovis was driving a Toyota Tacoma northbound on Highway 41.Som veered off and collided with a metal fence, causing the truck to overturn.Som was transported to Saint Agnes Medical Center where he later died.Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor in this collision.