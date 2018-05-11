Scott Peterson death penalty conviction overturned, new trial on penalty phase ordered

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. -- A California appeals court has reversed the death penalty conviction of Scott Peterson, convicted of murdering his wife Laci Peterson and unborn child in 2002.The court has ordered a new trial on the penalty phase.Laci disappeared from their Modesto home on Christmas Eve in 2002 while eight months pregnant.Her remains washed ashore near Berkeley in April of 2003.Scott Peterson was convicted by a Redwood City jury in 2004 and in 2005 was sentenced to death.