Search continues for Mississippi woman missing in Sequoia National Park, vehicle found

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Park rangers are continuing their search for a 56-year-old woman from Mississippi who may have gone missing in Sequoia National Park.Officials say Mary Joanna Gomez's car was found Sunday morning around midnight. Rangers say they left a note on the vehicle in case she returned. Several search teams have been combing the area, but have not found her.Family members say Gomez is a traveling nurse who was working in San Francisco. They believe she left Wednesday to visit the national park. Gomez's daughter said she received pictures from her mother of the park on Thursday.Gomez was supposed to return to work in San Francisco Friday night but never showed up.Family members say they are concerned and are asking for help finding her. Gomez is 5'7" and has white hair.Rangers say an investigation is underway.