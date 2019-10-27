missing woman

Search continues for Mississippi woman missing in Sequoia National Park, vehicle found

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Park rangers are continuing their search for a 56-year-old woman from Mississippi who may have gone missing in Sequoia National Park.

Officials say Mary Joanna Gomez's car was found Sunday morning around midnight. Rangers say they left a note on the vehicle in case she returned. Several search teams have been combing the area, but have not found her.

Family members say Gomez is a traveling nurse who was working in San Francisco. They believe she left Wednesday to visit the national park. Gomez's daughter said she received pictures from her mother of the park on Thursday.

Gomez was supposed to return to work in San Francisco Friday night but never showed up.

Family members say they are concerned and are asking for help finding her. Gomez is 5'7" and has white hair.

Rangers say an investigation is underway.

The video above is from an earlier broadcast.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mississippikings canyon national parksequoia national parksafetysequoia national parkkings canyon national parkmissing womanmissing person
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING WOMAN
UPDATE: 82-year-old missing woman found safe in Merced
SoCal police looking for woman, 3 kids after possible kidnapping
Cops: Estranged husband arrested again in Jennifer Dulos case
Merced Police looking for missing at-risk woman with dementia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIST: PG&E power shutoffs affect areas in Mariposa, Madera, Fresno counties
WATCH: Live look on front lines of Kincade Fire in Windsor
Homicide investigation underway after man is shot in Selma, police say
Fires cause I-80 closure in Vallejo, evacuation of Cal Maritime
Bicyclist struck by by vehicle in Fresno County identified
Trump confirms ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead after US raid in Syria
Hundreds flee party as shooter kills 2, injures 16
Show More
Gov. Newsom gets emotional talking PG&E outages, Kincade Fire
Body of missing teen found in Madera Co., family pleading for justice
Heartbreaking Homecoming: Fresno State falls to Colorado State, 41-31
Traffic shut down in part of northeast Fresno after fatal motorcycle crash
2 baby girls who died without family buried in Garden of Innocence
More TOP STORIES News