Search underway for missing Mississippi woman in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park

Park rangers are searching for a 56-year-old woman from Mississippi who may have gone missing in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Park rangers are searching for a 56-year-old woman from Mississippi who may have gone missing in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park.

Family members say Mary Joanna Gomez is a traveling nurse who was working in San Francisco. They believe she left Wednesday to visit the national park. Gomez's daughter said she received pictures from her mother of the park on Thursday.

Gomez was supposed to return to work in San Francisco Friday night but never showed up.

Family members say they are concerned and are asking for help finding her. Gomez is 5'7" and has white hair. She was driving a gray Toyota C-HR.

Rangers say an investigation is underway.
