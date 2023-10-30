Search underway for prisoner who walked out of Atwater Federal Prison

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for a man who walked away from a federal prison in Atwater.

Around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, Aguilar Ramiro was reported missing from the USP Atwater's Satellite Camp, where he is serving a niner year sentence for conspiracy to distribute substances, aiding, abetting and criminal forefeiture.

Ramiro is 41 years old with grey hair, brown eyes and weighs about 240 pounds.

The U.S. Marshals service, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies are searching for Ramiro.

Anyone who knows where Ramiro might be is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals service.