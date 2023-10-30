WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Search underway for prisoner who walked out of Atwater Federal Prison

ABC30 Digital Team Image
ByABC30 Digital Team KFSN logo
Monday, October 30, 2023 12:32AM
ABC30 Central CA | Action News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC30 Central CA | Action News

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for a man who walked away from a federal prison in Atwater.

Around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, Aguilar Ramiro was reported missing from the USP Atwater's Satellite Camp, where he is serving a niner year sentence for conspiracy to distribute substances, aiding, abetting and criminal forefeiture.

Ramiro is 41 years old with grey hair, brown eyes and weighs about 240 pounds.

The U.S. Marshals service, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies are searching for Ramiro.

Anyone who knows where Ramiro might be is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals service.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW