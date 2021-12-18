FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Karen Valencia is ready to start flashing those pearly whites again -- thanks to a brand new $50,000 smile.
"For one, I'm grateful. This is a big start," Valencia said.
The Fresno mother of seven was struggling with her dental health and said she was living in shame and embarrassment before Friday's procedure.
"My teeth were deteriorating, I was losing my teeth, I had low self-esteem and I was going through personal matters at home," she said. "It was bad."
Valencia's smile makeover was made possible through Fresno Oral Maxillofacial Surgery and Dental Implant Center's Second Chance program.
She was selected for the life-changing surgery out of more than 400 people who applied.
The process took months as doctors surgically inserted dental implants to put her on a path toward a new smile.
"Her entire disposition changed when she had surgery and had her initial set of teeth delivered. Granted they are just her temporary set of teeth, today is her final set of teeth and we're really excited for her and how this is going to change her life," said Dr. Shannon Barnhart.
"Helping someone, especially a woman from a disadvantaged background, helping her regain her confidence, help her move forward in the world and be a role model to her kids is something really important and a great gift to give her," said Dr. Laine Janzen.
If you're interested in applying for next year's Second Chance program or know someone who might be, click here.
Fresno woman receives life-changing dental procedure through program
TAKING ACTION TOGETHER
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News