FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can spend a night out enjoying a drive-in movie experience in Selma this month.
The Selma Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Selma Arts Center to help raise money by creating a pop-up drive-in theater at the Selma Business Park on 1775 Park Street.
The screenings start on September 19 with "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory." You can also catch "Coco" on September 26 or "Jurassic Park" on October 3.
All movies start at 8 pm, ticket prices are $25 per car. Each vehicle will receive a free popcorn bag, and a snack bar will be open with more treats to enjoy during the movie.
You'll need to wear a mask if you leave your vehicle. Social distancing protocols will be enforced for people standing in lines.
You can purchase tickets at the Selma Arts Center's website by clicking here.
Watch some of your favorite movies at a pop-up Selma drive-in this month
You can spend a night out enjoying a drive-in movie experience in Selma this month.
ENTERTAINMENT
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News