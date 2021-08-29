Selma fire destroys building and multiple trailers; firefighter suffers heat-related injuries

Officials say the heat and light winds fanning the fire posed a challenge to crews.
EMBED <>More Videos

Selma fire destroys building, multiple trailers; firefighter injured

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A firefighter was injured and a building destroyed due to a large fire in Selma.

The fire began in the area of Golden State Blvd and E Dinuba Ave in the city.

Selma fire chief Robert Petersen said the flames were sparked in a building and then quickly spread to nearby vegetation and then a tractor-trailer storage yard.

Crews from Fresno, Fresno County, Kingsburg, Kings County, and Sanger were also called in to battle the two-alarm blaze, which by then had fully engulfed the building.

A firefighter suffered heat-related injuries while battling the flames.

Petersen says the heat and light winds fanning the fire posed a challenge to crews.

Several trailers as well as the building were torched by the fire.

The condition of the firefighter is not yet known.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
selmabuilding fireselmafirefighter injured
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Show More
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
More TOP STORIES News