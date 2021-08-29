Selma fire destroys building and multiple trailers; firefighter suffers heat-related injuries

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A firefighter was injured and a building destroyed due to a large fire in Selma.The fire began in the area of Golden State Blvd and E Dinuba Ave in the city.Selma fire chief Robert Petersen said the flames were sparked in a building and then quickly spread to nearby vegetation and then a tractor-trailer storage yard.Crews from Fresno, Fresno County, Kingsburg, Kings County, and Sanger were also called in to battle the two-alarm blaze, which by then had fully engulfed the building.A firefighter suffered heat-related injuries while battling the flames.Petersen says the heat and light winds fanning the fire posed a challenge to crews.Several trailers as well as the building were torched by the fire.The condition of the firefighter is not yet known.