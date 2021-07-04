Selma hosts its 31st annual Independence Day celebration

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Blankets and chairs decorated the Selma High School Stadium after a yearlong pause of community gatherings for the 31st annual community Independence Day celebration.Selma celebrates every year on the 3rd of July. In 1990, when the Moscow Bears played against the Fresno Grizzlies, they wanted to experience a hometown Independence Day celebration, but were flying back to Russia on the actual holiday. The city of Selma made the accommodation and it was so successful, they continued the tradition ever since."It's been kind of like a home week for us. As we've sat and invited people to come in, there have been people we haven't seen in a year," said Bob Allen of the Selma District Chamber of Commerce, one of the sponsors of the event.Allen encouraged those in attendance to remember the servicemen and women who continue to serve overseas.There was live music, games, and food from local vendors and nonprofits at the event, and reminders to remember the servicemen and women who continue to serve overseas."We missed the last year very, very much, and a lot of people were excited to come out, and we're excited to come out and serve the people, so it's good to be back to normal again," said Paul Mesa, a pastor at Trinity Life Assembly Church.