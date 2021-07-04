4th of july event

Selma hosts its 31st annual Independence Day celebration

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Selma hosts its 31st annual Independence Day celebration

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Blankets and chairs decorated the Selma High School Stadium after a yearlong pause of community gatherings for the 31st annual community Independence Day celebration.

Selma celebrates every year on the 3rd of July. In 1990, when the Moscow Bears played against the Fresno Grizzlies, they wanted to experience a hometown Independence Day celebration, but were flying back to Russia on the actual holiday. The city of Selma made the accommodation and it was so successful, they continued the tradition ever since.

"It's been kind of like a home week for us. As we've sat and invited people to come in, there have been people we haven't seen in a year," said Bob Allen of the Selma District Chamber of Commerce, one of the sponsors of the event.

Allen encouraged those in attendance to remember the servicemen and women who continue to serve overseas.

There was live music, games, and food from local vendors and nonprofits at the event, and reminders to remember the servicemen and women who continue to serve overseas.

"We missed the last year very, very much, and a lot of people were excited to come out, and we're excited to come out and serve the people, so it's good to be back to normal again," said Paul Mesa, a pastor at Trinity Life Assembly Church.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsselma4th of julyselma4th of july event
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
4TH OF JULY EVENT
Fresno firefighters gear up for busy 4th of July night
Fresno Grizzlies host Military Appreciation Night
List of Fourth of July events in the Central Valley
Son thankful for neighbor who helped save parents from burning home in Fresno Co.
TOP STORIES
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Show More
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
Iconic sign at The Ahwahnee in Yosemite National Park returns
More TOP STORIES News