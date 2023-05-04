Shooting investigation involving Selma police officers underway

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A shooting investigation is underway involving Selma police officers.

It happened just after 11:30 Thursday night in the area of Mountain View and McCall Avenues just outside of Selma.

Police have not yet revealed any details about the shooting.

Fresno County Sheriff's Deputies have confirmed that an officer fired their weapon.

There's no word yet about any possible injuries.

This is the first officer-involved shooting with the Selma Police Department since Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.'s death in January.