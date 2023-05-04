  • Full Story

Shooting investigation involving Selma police officers underway

Thursday, May 4, 2023 12:21PM
Police investigating shooting involving Selma police officers
Police are investigating a shooting involving Selma police officers.

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A shooting investigation is underway involving Selma police officers.

It happened just after 11:30 Thursday night in the area of Mountain View and McCall Avenues just outside of Selma.

Police have not yet revealed any details about the shooting.

Fresno County Sheriff's Deputies have confirmed that an officer fired their weapon.

There's no word yet about any possible injuries.

This is the first officer-involved shooting with the Selma Police Department since Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.'s death in January.

