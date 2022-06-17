Man on bike shoots, kills driver in Selma, police say

SELMA, Calif. -- Selma police have a suspect in custody accused of shooting and killing a man.
It happened Thursday in the area of Arrants and C Streets.
Police say a man on a bike fired several gunshots at the driver of a car.
The driver showed up at Adventist Hospital Selma, where officials say he died.
Police found the suspect on his bike with a gun at Locust and Rose Avenue.
Officials say the suspect is on probation and is a convicted felon.
