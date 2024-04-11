Selma teacher has children's book published, story based on author's niece as a child

The children's book is about a young girl named Lexi, who is trying to convince her parents to let her have a hamster.

A Selma teacher wrote a children's book based on a story from her life. Now, there's a chance it could be turned into an animated movie.

A Selma teacher wrote a children's book based on a story from her life. Now, there's a chance it could be turned into an animated movie.

A Selma teacher wrote a children's book based on a story from her life. Now, there's a chance it could be turned into an animated movie.

A Selma teacher wrote a children's book based on a story from her life. Now, there's a chance it could be turned into an animated movie.

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Selma teacher wrote a children's book based on a story from her life.

Now there's a chance it could be turned into an animated movie.

Students at Indianola Elementary are learning the basics of reading and comprehension.

Among the books students can check out from the school library is "Lexi Wants," written by first-grade teacher Dolores Bouciegues.

"It doesn't seem real sometimes and some days, it's like, 'Wow, I actually did something," Bouciegues said.

The children's book is about a young girl named Lexi, who is trying to convince her parents to let her have a hamster.

The story is based off a real-life situation with Bouciegus' niece, Alexis, who resembles the young girl drawn in the book.

"She came to me one day, she was about 5-6 years old, she just stomped away and asked how I would feel if I was a little girl, and I thought it was hilarious because she really wanted this pet," Bouciegues said.

Alexis is all grown up now - but Bouciegues says the story captures the personality of strong-minded children and how adults help shape and guide them.

"Her persistency and her creativity of getting to where she gets something in return after she worked a little bit for it," Bouciegues said.

The book was first published in 2014. It was republished by a new company last year and, now, it could turn into much more.

A marketing company is pitching the storyline and Lexi's character as an animated movie for Netflix.

"The producers that are looking at it feel like it's a lot like Dora - her personality," Bouciegues said.

While there's no guarantee it will ever make it that far - Bouciegues is grateful it's being pitched.

"Just even making it that far and looking at it, that's enough for me right now," Bouciegues said.

If you would like to pick up a copy of Lexi Wants you can find a link to purchase it by clicking here.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.