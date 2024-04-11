Selma Unified employee arrested for 'inappropriate interactions' with student, district confirms

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Selma Unified School District employee has been arrested for allegedly committing sex crimes against a female student.

Authorities say 26-year-old Selena Perez was arrested on Wednesday at Abraham Lincoln Middle School.

The district's Superintendent Ed Gomes says she was removed from campus by the school resource officer.

Perez was working as a campus safety assistant for about a year and a half at the time of her arrest.

She was booked into jail on four felony charges, including sexual battery, lewd and lascvious acts with a child under the age of 14 and arranging a meeting with a minor.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says bail was set at $75,000 and Perez bonded out Wednesday night.

Selma Police and Selma Unified declined on camera interviews, but Superintendent Gomes released a statement that says in part,

"We are fully cooperating with law enforcement while they continue to investigate. We are providing support to affected students and families."

Action News also tried to contact Perez multiple times Thursday but did not get a response.

The superintendent says it's not believed that there are other victims at this time but police have asked anyone with information on this case or Perez to reach out.

Perez is due in court Wednesday, April 24.

