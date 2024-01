Selma Unified employee honored for 50 years of service

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Selma Unified employee was honored Tuesday for serving students and the community for 50 years.

The district celebrated Eva Herrera at the board meeting at Selma High.

She began her career in 1974 as an instructional aide at Terry Elementary.

Herrera has spent the several decades since working at several campus and is currently a bilingual aide at Abraham Lincoln Middle.

The district says her time in education is an inspiration and has made a lasting impact.