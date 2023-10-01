Senator Dianne Feinstein's remains return to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- Senator Dianne Feinstein's remains returned to the Bay Area Saturday night, and was transported to a funeral home in San Francisco by a procession.

The body of the trailblazing politician, is being transported to the Sinai Memorial Chapel in San Francisco. Her spokesperson says, Feinstein's remains are accompanied by her daughter, Katherine Feinstein, as well as Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and the senator's chief-of-staff.

Many in the city have been paying tribute to Feinstein.

"I remember the 80s when she became mayor during a very difficult time. And she led during a dark time in the city and she brought a beacon of light and hope to us, and she will be sorely missed."

Feinstein was the longest-serving female senator in U.S. history.

A pivitol figure early in her career - which she started here in San Francisco.

She was elected as the city's first woman mayor after the assassination of Mayor George Moscone and Harvey Milk in 1978.

