Kings County event focused on celebrating seniors returns

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thursday afternoon, at least 100 people were gathered here at Burris Park celebrating the senior community and Mexican culture.

In Kings County, several organizations partnered to celebrate and support the senior community.

It's a day Bobbie Wartson says the Kings County Commission on Aging missed after it was postponed two years due to the pandemic.

"We received so many calls asking when are you going to do something," he said.

Hundreds of seniors with their families and caregivers were in attendance from all around the county for a fun evening.

Music, games, raffles, food, and resources were available to everyone.

Antony Lopez says the city of Avenal bused more than 30 seniors to the event, which allowed them to take part in the celebration.

"We are trying to collaborate more with our neighbors and bring out our community so they can see what the county has to offer and have a good time, enjoy and see other people and actually get out," he said.

Mexico's Independence Day was the theme since the event landed on September 16.

Leticia Ambriz hasn't missed an event in more than 10 years and says it's a special feeling to see the joy it can bring to so many.

"I love it, you can see them all happy and you interact with them," she said. "Some of them, you see them down, you do something with them and it gets a smile on their face."

Excitement she hopes more people will be a part of in years to come.