New affordable housing complex for seniors being built in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many Valley seniors struggle with finding decent housing, but a new option for Fresno seniors will soon be available.A new affordable housing complex for seniors will be built in southeast Fresno.Brand Haven will feature 180 units, 144 of them one-bedroom. It will also include an arts and crafts center and a lap pool. The project developer promised an easy registration process.Lance-Kashian Company Chief Operating Officer Sal Gonzales said, "We need to make sure we give them the respect that they're due so when they're in a critical part of their life when they need housing, they can achieve housing that is frankly affordable."Brand Haven Senior Apartments is the latest project in the Lance-Kashian's Fancher Creek Development.The three-story building will be located across the street from the Fresno Police Department's southeast sub-station and close to retail and pharmacies.Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez said, "We're also working on installing a transportation hub for our bus rapid transit system that leads right into that."Construction on the parking lot for the complex has already started.State Sen. Anna Caballero, (D) Salinas, said "And it happened in the middle of a pandemic, which is amazing. What we know is this will put people back to work. This will do it."Caballero's 12th district includes parts of Fresno, Madera and Merced counties.The project was named after Fresno Mayor Lee Brand.Brand said, "I'm honored that Brand Haven is named after me. The project is important because of what it says about us as Fresnans. That we deeply appreciate and respect our senior citizens and we won't push them out of the neighborhoods that they helped build."Brand Haven housing is expected to open in about 20 months.