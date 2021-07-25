Community & Events

New kids' play gym opens in downtown Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new place for children to play and learn is now open in Kings County.

Sensory Rock Play Gym and Therapy held a grand opening celebration on Saturday at its Hanford location on Irwin Street near 8th.

The play gym is for all kids 13 years old and younger, including children with special needs.

The original grand opening was actually supposed to happen last year but the pandemic changed those plans.

Sensory Rock was also the recipient of a facade grant from Main Street Hanford.

You can find more information on scheduling a play session or tour on their website.
