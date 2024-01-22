WATCH LIVE

Pile burning at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks

Over the next couple of months, visitors may see smoke, firefighters, and equipment along the roadway.

Monday, January 22, 2024 3:25PM
Pile burning scheduled at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks
Fire management staff at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks are preparing to burn piles of vegetation in multiple locations throughout the parks.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire management staff at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks are preparing to burn piles of vegetation in multiple locations throughout the parks.

The work is expected to begin Monday and run through March 15.

The clearing promotes healthier conditions for giant sequoias and other species, while also providing wildfire protection for structures and popular visitation areas.

