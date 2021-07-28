More bears spotted in campgrounds as drought, fires diminish animals' resources

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- Park rangers with the Sequoia National Forest are reminding visitors to secure their belongings as more bears are being spotted in campgrounds.The Kern River Conservancy shared a photo on social media of a bear sitting within the dry brush.The Facebook post said, "This poor bear cub was spotted in a campground looking completely defeated as its food and water resources have been ravaged by this year's devastating drought and fires."Bears in campgrounds are not common at this time of year. Park rangers said they've seen a large increase in activity as animals come down the mountain looking for food and water.Park officials reminded campers to keep their food in proper storage systems while visiting the forest.They also said they do not want guests feeding the bears food or water.