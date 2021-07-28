California wildfires

Bear cub burned in Tamarack Fire recovering at Lake Tahoe wildlife center

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- An injured bear that was rescued after it suffered burns in a wildfire near Lake Tahoe is being nursed back to health at a wildlife center.

Officials at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care have named the young bear "Tamarack" after the fire that burned through the Sierra south of the lake and into Nevada.

A Markleeville homeowner who had just returned from being evacuated spotted the young bear in their yard, walking on its elbows because its paws were burned.

Wildlife officials were able to catch and sedate the cub. A veterinarian wrapped his burned paws and gave him painkillers.

Denise Upton, the center's animal care director, said they're working with UC Davis to get a skin treatment that will speed healing.

The cub is estimated to be 5- or 6-months-old, weighing 21 pounds.

"He came to us underweight ... and was dehydrated," Upton said. "But other than that, he was in pretty good condition."

Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care will likely keep the bear through winter and release him in the spring, she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

