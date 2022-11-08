Sequoia National Park entrance closes due to storm

Sequoia National Park entrance station has closed due to high winds and heavy heavy snow, sleet and rain. Kings Canyon entrance is open to only local traffic.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sequoia National Park has closed its gates due to the storm.

Tuesday's closure comes shortly after the entirety of the Generals Highway, the park's main road, closed.

The Kings Canyon National Park entrance station remains open only for pass-through traffic to locations not within the parks.

Officials say high winds and heavy snow, sleet and rain have led to unsafe driving conditions in both National Parks.

Rock, mud and debris slides, as well as fallen trees, have contributed to the unsafe conditions.

Future updates will be provided later on.