WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Sequoia National Park entrance closes due to storm

KFSN logo
Tuesday, November 8, 2022 11:15PM
Sequoia National Park entrance station has closed due to high winds and heavy heavy snow, sleet and rain. Kings Canyon entrance is open to only local traffic.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sequoia National Park has closed its gates due to the storm.

Tuesday's closure comes shortly after the entirety of the Generals Highway, the park's main road, closed.

The Kings Canyon National Park entrance station remains open only for pass-through traffic to locations not within the parks.

Officials say high winds and heavy snow, sleet and rain have led to unsafe driving conditions in both National Parks.

Rock, mud and debris slides, as well as fallen trees, have contributed to the unsafe conditions.

Future updates will be provided later on.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.