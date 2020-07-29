animals

Bears are stealing food in Sequoia and Kings National Park, rangers warn

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park rangers are warning visitors about bears in the parks.

Parks officials say there have been reports of bears taking food from backpackers along the Rae Lakes Loop.

The rangers remind all visitors, for the safety of themselves and the wildlife, that all food and other scented items should be stored in bear-resistant containers at all times.

The national parks say more wild animals were spotted roaming within their grounds during closures amid the coronavirus pandemic, including bears.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park have since reopened its campgrounds to visitors with a reservation.
