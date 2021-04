EMBED >More News Videos Kings Canyon National Park offers a quiet outdoor experience!

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Preparations are underway to reopen campgrounds in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks for the 2021 summer season.Last year many campgrounds remained closed or only opened with limited capacity due to the pandemic.For the 2021 summer season, campgrounds will require reservations, which can be made up to one month in advance.The change is intended to ensure proper COVID-19 mitigations and allow campers to plan with more accurate information about campsite availability.