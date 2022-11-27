Several people injured following a four car crash near Chukchansi Casino

Several people are in the hospital following a four-car crash Sunday morning near Chukchansi Casino and Resort.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several people are being treated at the hospital after a four-car crash in Madera County.

It happened at about 2:30 Sunday morning on Highway 41 and Jewel Vista Drive, just south of Chukchansi Casino.

The California Highway Patrol says a Hyundai Elantra went off the road and crashed into several rocks.

A Toyota Tundra driving behind clipped the Hyundai, along with two other vehicles.

Several people suffered minor injuries, but a passenger in the Hyundai suffered major injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken into custody for DUI.

The road was reopened after four this morning.