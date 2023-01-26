Sewing project for women at Fresno County Jail

A craft project provides hope for women at the Fresno County Jail. They're learning life and job skills one stitch at a time.

Female inmates showed their finished quilts using equipment and supplies provided by the "Incarcerated Persons Welfare Fund."

One of their works included a "thank you" for retired Fresno County Sheriff, Margaret Mims.

The program started about a year ago, giving women an opportunity to learn sewing techniques that could be used in a future job.

The next project includes pillows and quilts to be donated to the Marjaree Mason Center to help comfort domestic violence victims at the shelter.