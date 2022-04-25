Man sexually assaulted woman in Merced County while children were home, deputies say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested after Merced County deputies say he sexually assaulted a woman last week.Last Friday, deputies were informed of a possible sexual assault at a home on Walnut Ave. in Winton.Deputies talked with the woman and were told she was inside with her children when Javier Aguilar entered the home and allegedly assaulted her.Stanislaus County Sheriff's Deputies found Aguilar in Modesto later that evening and arrested him.Aguilar confessed to the crime while talking to deputies.He was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail.Deputies added that Aguilar was recently released from prison and on parole.