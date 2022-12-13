79-year-old woman kicked in stomach on San Francisco bus

"I get in the bus, need to scan my Clipper. I saw him standing up - he kicked me with his foot. In the stomach," she says.

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 79-year-old woman is speaking out after being brutally attacked while boarding a San Francisco Muni bus to go to work.

Lisa requested we not use her last name for privacy after what happened to her the morning of Dec. 3. The tiny senior, who stands barely over 5-feet-tall, is decked out in a Warriors cap, shirt and lanyards, reflecting her nearly 30-year career in concessions for the Giants, 49ers and the Warriors.

"I love sports," she exclaims.

As Lisa was boarding the bus heading downtown for her shift at Oracle Park, her life changed in seemingly seconds.

"I get in the bus, need to scan my Clipper. I saw him standing up - he kicked me with his foot. In the stomach," she says.

As seen in this surveillance video used in the police investigation, Lisa is seen getting knocked to the ground in seconds.

When asked if the suspect, clad in a brick red hooded jacket and dark pants took anything, Lisa said it was a straight up random attack. Nothing else. She wonders if she was targeted because she is Indonesian.

As for Lisa, she's already back to work and riding the bus again. Albeit with a slightly new routine.

"I just pray, pray to God, please help me I get home safe."

She wishes Muni can add officers on every bus. But most importantly, wants to thank the many good Samaritans who rushed to her aid.

"Thank you very much for saving my life. Thank you for helping me, God bless them."