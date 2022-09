Incident at power plant near Shaver Lake leaves 8 injured

An image captured from the Sierra Marina camera showing the response to the incident.

FRESNO, Calif. -- At least eight people have been injured after an incident at a Southern California Edison Generation facility near Shaver Lake.

Fresno County Fire says they received a call just after noon Thursday for an underground fire at the facility.

When they arrived they found no fire, just lots of smoke coming from a piece of equipment.

Eight people are being treated for smoke inhalation.

